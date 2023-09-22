New Squid Game teaser: this show Netflix show just got real (literally)

Squid Game is one of the most popular shows of all time on Netflix and while we all patiently wait for Season 2, a new spin-off should keep fans happy.

Squid Game: The Challenge is a real-life version of the show, transposing some of the challenges from the series - and a whole host of new ones - into the real world, with the chance of winning a globe-full of money.

It's pretty much Squid Game as we know it, without all that pesky killing.

While Squid Game: The Challenge was announced back in June 2022, we haven't heard much else about the show, until now...

The first teaser of the show has been released and it is packed with all the Squid Game tropes that are so popular, they are pretty much the go-to Halloween costumes right now.

According to Netflix, the plot for Squid Game: The Challenge is as follows: "456 real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show - plus surprising new additions - their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them."

456 real people. 4.56 million dollars, geddit?

Squid Game: The Challenge is set to stream 22 November, and there is already a Remind Me holding page that you can visit right now.

You can watch the teaser now, which features that massive scary doll and many more familiar Squid Game setups.