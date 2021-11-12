New Obi-Wan Kenobi concept art proves this is the Star Wars show we need
We can't wait for this one.
New concept art for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series has surfaced on Twitter and the show looks simply stunning.
The images aren't verified so you may want to heed Kenobi's advice ('your eyes deceive you; don't trust them'), but they certainly look official and show off a world rich in Star Wars lore.
The images show off Obi-Wan Kenobi riding what appears to be a similar creature to the thing Luke milked in The Last Jedi (just writing that is weird) and there seems to be a massive lightsaber-clashing stand-off between Kenobi and his old enemy Darth Vader.
We also get to see Vader having a rest on his throne watching what seems to be a hologram.
If the show ends up looking any bit like these images then we are in for a treat.
Official #ObiWanKenobi Concept Art! pic.twitter.com/0WpKkWqPYH
— Star Wars Television (@SWTV_Updates) November 11, 2021
Fingers crossed we get something official about the show soon from Disney. If they were looking to show off a trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi then today (12 November) would be the day to do it.
That's because it's Disney Plus Day, with a number of new shows and movies now playing on the streaming service. These include Shang-Chi And The Ten Rings, the new Home Alone movie Home Sweet Home Alone and, one for Star Wars fans, a Boba Fett Special.
If you still haven't signed up to the service, then there is a massive 75% off the first month right now - the offer is set to run out soon, though.
Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to land on Disney Plus in 2022.
