New Oasis album? Noel reveals he is re-recording old tracks

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he is working on some 'new' Oasis songs - which are actually old tracks he's unearthed that have never been recorded.

Speaking to The Sun, he reveals that he has enough tracks to make an album - 14 in total, but while he's recording them this doesn't mean that Oasis are getting back together.

“I’ve listed the proper songs and there were 14," he tells the Sun. "They just fell by the wayside of various projects from down the years. I’m going to record them. Some are quite old school.

“I was looking at the track listing and thinking, ‘Actually, fing hell, no I’d approach that song differently'. It’s been very interesting.”

While the Sun reckons this means that a new Oasis album is in the works, it's unclear whether we will see the the tracks released under that moniker or as Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

This week, we've been a little nostalgic about Oasis. With news that Glastonbury is yet again delayed, maybe this means that we will see them reform for Glastonbury 2022? Unlikely but we can all hope!