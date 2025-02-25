New Jurassic World LEGO will turn you into the ultimate fossil hunter

A huge new LEGO set has been revealed which will turn you into a budding paleontologist. The LEGO Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils Tyrannosaurus Rex set is a gigantic recreation of a T-Rex skeleton, with some 3,145 pieces making up the set.

While this doesn't put it up there with the biggest LEGO sets of all time — that accolade goes to the 11,000 piece the LEGO Art World Map — that is a decent number of bricks to keep you entertained while endlessly humming the Jurassic Park theme.

As well as the hulking great T-Rex skeleton, the set comes complete with LEGO Minifigures of Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant, played by Laura Dern and Sam Neill in the original Jurassic Park.

For fact fans, the step-by-step instruction book also includes a number of design details, movie highlights, and T-Rex dinosaur facts. And if you go through the LEGO Builder app then you can explore the 3D model in more detail while you build.

This new set comes out a few months before the upcoming movie Jurassic World Rebirth, which is unleashed in cinemas 2nd July. This gives you a few months to build the thing before you see what those dinos are up to next.

The LEGO Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils: T-Rex set is available for LEGO Insiders early access from 12th March. Everyone else can get it from 15th March 2025, priced at £219.99 / $249.99.