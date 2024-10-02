New Batman spinoff movie revealed - it's all about Robin

A new movie has been announced over at DC Studios, and this one is very different to the norm on multiple fronts.

First, the subject matter. Dynamic Duo has just been announced as a flick that looks into the early years of Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, the Robins.

It’s also going to look totally different to the average superhero movie, thanks to a company called Swaybox Studios.

This team, headed-up by a husband and wife duo, Theresa Andersson and Arthur Mintz, has been around for a decade and works in a beguiling style of animation.

It incorporates real puppets, models and puppeteers, and then uses CGI to both remove the puppeteers and merge the models with other footage.

The Swaybox Studios showreel is a must-watch to get an idea of what Dynamic Duo might look like, even if it is from 2017. It looks pretty marvellous to our eyes.

Swaybox Studios also worked on an NFL Super Bowl trailer from 2022.

Dynamic Duo will be directed by Arthur Mintz, co-founder of Swaybox. And his business partner and wife, Andersson, is a musician renowned enough to have her own Wikipedia page.

Swaybox Studios began a big hiring wave in mid-2023, and another in early 2024, suggesting preliminary work on the film may have begun a while back.

“I have wanted to make a film with Arthur and Swaybox for many years, and for that film to be Dynamic Duo, an incredibly special and unique Batman and Robin story for families, is a dream,” said The Batman director Matt Reeves in a statement published by Deadline. Reeves is a producer on the project.

What’s the actual story of Dynamic Duo? That we don’t know yet, but we do know it is being written by Matt Aldrich, who wrote the Pixar smash Coco. Once again, this is not your average superhero film.

“This is something special,” DC head James Gunn wrote on X, following the film’s announcement. And judging by what we’ve seen so far, we have to agree.



