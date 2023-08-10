Netflix's new number-one movie is a surprise sleeper hit

Netflix has a new number-one movie worldwide and it's a movie that's been in stasis for a few years now.

The movie, Hidden Strike, has all the trappings of a classic. It has two huge stars in it, Jackie Chan and John Cena, and is packed with action set-pieces.

Hidden Strike, though, was made before Covid-19 ground the world to a halt - a lot changed during its production, too, with Sylvester Stallone originally in the movie.

He was replaced by Cena due to the movie taking far too long to make. Couple this with years of post-production and what you should have is a film that would quietly disappear once it was released.

Image Credit: Netflix

It found its way on to Netflix though and while the overuse of dodgy CGI doesn't really explain where the years in post-production went (or rather does), it's shot straight to the top spot and stayed their globally, beating the likes of They Cloned Tyrone and finally usurping The Out-Laws.

The movie sees Chan as commander Dragon Luo Feng, who is sent to Iraq where his job is to get oil refinery workers safely to Baghdad, using the Highway of Death. As for Cena he is Chris Van Horne, a former merc who is now living in Iraq, helping kids and suchlike - until his path crosses with Chan.

It's nonsense but fun nonsense and the type of movie that seems to be really appreciated by the Netflix lot who want a no-brainer to get stuck into.

The current top 10 movies globally, according to FlixPatrol, is as follows:

1. Hidden Strike

2. Paradise

3. What Men Want

4. Soulcatcher

5. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

6. xXx: Return of Xander Cage

7. Happiness for Beginners

8. Shark Bait

9. The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2

10. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

And if you aren't sure about Hidden Strike, then check out the trailer below...