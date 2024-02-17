Netflix's latest number-one movie is for those who like their comedy Rated R

It's all change at the top again this week, with a brand-new comedy hitting the number one spot.
It's been a funny old week for Netflix as we have had three very different movies at the top. At the beginning of the week, it was 2017's Despicable Me 3 which is new to Netflix and is obviously keeping the kids happy.
Then the true crime feature length doc Lover, Stalker, Killer managed a few days on top, thanks to its shocking revelations. But now there is a new number one - in the US and the majority of the world - and it's all because of Valentine's Day.
Player was released on Valentine's Day and it's an old-school throwback of a romcom that isn't afraid to throw in a bit of raunch for good measure.
In fact, the movie has got a TV-MA rating which is the television equivalent of being Rated R.
The film stars Gina Rodriguez as a sports writer who creates elaborate Ocean 11 style 'plays' with her friends who include Damon Wayans Jr.
Cue many one-night stands, until she falls for one of her targets, played by Lucifer's Tom Ellis.
Plot-wise it's a fun one and it's been written by Whit Anderson who has penned episodes of Daredevil and Ozark. While it's not the best reviewed movie out there - it's got 43% on Rotten Tomatoes - most critics have been pleasantly surprised with it - mainly thanks to Rodriguez in the lead role.
While the Guardian notes: "A middling movie elevated to memorable by the breezy charm of Gina Rodriguez."
Players is streaming now on Netflix. And here are some of the best romantic comedies of all time.