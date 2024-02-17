Netflix's latest number-one movie is for those who like their comedy Rated R

It's all change at the top again this week, with a brand-new comedy hitting the number one spot.

It's been a funny old week for Netflix as we have had three very different movies at the top. At the beginning of the week, it was 2017's Despicable Me 3 which is new to Netflix and is obviously keeping the kids happy.

Then the true crime feature length doc Lover, Stalker, Killer managed a few days on top, thanks to its shocking revelations. But now there is a new number one - in the US and the majority of the world - and it's all because of Valentine's Day.

Player was released on Valentine's Day and it's an old-school throwback of a romcom that isn't afraid to throw in a bit of raunch for good measure.

In fact, the movie has got a TV-MA rating which is the television equivalent of being Rated R.

The film stars Gina Rodriguez as a sports writer who creates elaborate Ocean 11 style 'plays' with her friends who include Damon Wayans Jr.

Cue many one-night stands, until she falls for one of her targets, played by Lucifer's Tom Ellis.

Image Credit: Netflix

Plot-wise it's a fun one and it's been written by Whit Anderson who has penned episodes of Daredevil and Ozark. While it's not the best reviewed movie out there - it's got 43% on Rotten Tomatoes - most critics have been pleasantly surprised with it - mainly thanks to Rodriguez in the lead role.

“Players is an old-fashioned romantic comedy, which means you know the end from the start. That’s not a bug; it’s a feature, a well-deployed one in this case," says the New York Times.

"Players is a quintessential rom-com, even though it packs in a few adult themes like casual flings and some raunchiness," notes The Times Of India.

"Gina Rodriguez is thoroughly entertaining in the predictable Players, but you'll enjoy the journey even though you know the destination," reckons Geek Vibes Nation.

While the Guardian notes: "A middling movie elevated to memorable by the breezy charm of Gina Rodriguez."

Players is streaming now on Netflix. And here are some of the best romantic comedies of all time.