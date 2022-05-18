Netflix's latest crime drama is a massive hit - heads straight to the top spot

There are a few genres on Netflix that create instant hits for the site but by far the most popular is crime dramas.

This has proven to be the case again this week, with another Netflix crime drama hitting the top spot. According to FlixPatrol, The Lincoln Lawyer - which is an adaptation of Michael Connelly's classic book - has dethroned Ozark and recent non-English success Welcome To Eden and is riding high at number one in the Netflix charts.

This isn't the first time that Michael Connelly's story has been adapted. Back in 2011, it was a hit film starring Matthew McConaughey and Marisa Tomei.

LA Law

Skip 10 years and the Netflix adaptation expands the story - about an LA lawyer who works out of the back of a chauffeur-driven Lincoln car - to some 10 episodes. But if its initial success is anything to go by then we can see this one running and running.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo plays the lawyer Mickey Haller, with Neve Campbell, Becki Newton and Jazz Raycole also starring.

Alongside the impressive numbers, the critics have also been impressed.

It currently has an 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with Entertainment Voice noting, "The brisk writing and pace keep it engaging". While USA Today reckons that "its appeal comes from being something familiar done very well, and it's the kind of series Netflix should be making all the time."

Other new shows that are currently doing well in the Netflix charts include: Working Moms (now in its sixth season) and thriller Savage Beauty.

As for our pick: here are what we think are the best crime dramas on Netflix right now.