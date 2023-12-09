Netflix's biggest movie of the year is coming earlier than expected

Netflix is gifting its biggest movie of the year early to Netflix subscribers, with news that Rebel Moon will be able to streamer sooner than expected.

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire is a big-budgets sci-fi epic made by Zack Snyder. The Justice League director created the movie - which has been split into two parts - out of a Star Wars pitch idea he had.

He will be hoping that the movie, which cost around $166 million, will ape the success of his previous Netflix effort Army Of The Dead.

Initial reactions for the movie are out, thanks to Rebel Moon getting its premiere in London, and they are a little mixed. But those who love it, really love it and are excited for what the next part will bring.

When it was announced, Rebel Moon was meant to be getting a 22 December release date, but thanks to a change in the scheduling those watching in the US will be able to see the movie a day earlier - with it available to stream 7pm Pacific/10pm Eastern on 21 December to be precise.

Image Credit: Netflix

A 7pm prime time drop isn't something that Netflix usually does but this is a key movie for the site and it is laying out the red carpet for the movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is set to take over the Netflix homepage when it launches.

They are creating a 'cinematic billboard' for the movie which will stay on the site for a few days. The billboard highlights that this is a Netflix World Premiere of an 'epic film saga from Zack Snyder'.

The good news for fans of Snyder is that the second part of the movie will be streaming mere months after the launch of Part One.

Part Two is currently penciled in for April 19, 2024. Whether that date changes for the better, like what has happened to Part One, remains to be seen.

Rebel Moon is one of our picks of what you should be watching on Netflix this December.