Netflix's must-watch movies and shows in December feature its biggest-ever movie

Netflix has revealed its must-watch shows in December and there are a number of gems that you need to know about.

December is a big month for any streamer. It's the time of the year when we all want a binge-watch or two, while we avoid our relatives over the festive period. While it's also a time when we want to find something the whole family can watch.

Thankfully, Netflix's December line-up seems to have something for everyone - including its biggest movie, ever.

That's right, this is the month when Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon will launch. The movie is hopefully one film in a franchise of films built around Snyder's sci-fi spectacle, which was initially a Star Wars spec script.

Couple this with an animation gem, Oscar contender and a sci-fi movie from the maker of Mr Robot and what you have is a rather special line-up.

Here's what you should be watching in December - and when...

All image credits: Netflix

Squid Game: The Challenge - Finale Episode



Admit it, you are enjoying this one. Yes, the real-life Squid Game feels a little exploitative and in bad taste, given the plot of the original K Drama, but it really does work as a reality show, especially as the stakes are so high with millions to be one. This makes the tension almost unbearable at times, even when lives aren't at stake.





Final episode airs 6 December

Leave the World Behind



This has been on our watchlist for some time now. Created by Sam Esmail, the twisted mind behind Mr Robot, this film is about a blackout and impending apocalypse and how strangers deal with the idea that the world may actually end.

The film stars Julia Roberts , Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha'la, and Kevin Bacon and is based on the book by Rumaan Alam.



Release date 8 December

The Crown Season 6 - Part Two

Yes, the quality of the show is vastly different from the prestige TV The Crown was when it first aired, but it does mirror just how much of a soap opera the Royal Family became in the 90s/2000s. This is the final-ever part of the series, where we see Will and Kate get together and watch as the Royals try and move with the times in the new Millennium.

Release date: 14 December

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

You can't help but lovingly embrace any new Aardman movie - the British animation company just makes family films packed with joyous fun. This sequel to its massive hit Chicken Run, sees Ginger and Rocky back - now voiced by Zachary Levi and Thandiwe Newton - having escaped the farm and off on their own adventures.

Release date: 8 December

Maestro

Fake nose controversy aside, Maestro looks set to be another massive hit for Bradley Cooper who stars in and directs this film based on composer Leonard Bernstein and his falling in love with Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan. The movie is a sure bet for Netflix when it comes to Oscar nominations.

Release date: 20 December

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire



This is it, the big one. Rebel Moon is the most expensive movie ever made by Netflix (around $166 million spent for this and part two), with visionary director Zack Snyder at the helm you will see the money spent in ever single shot.

This was mean to be Snyder's Star Wars movie - Netflix will be hoping that the re-jigged script is the start of many a space adventure for the streamer.

The official plot is as follows: "When a colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to help them take a stand."

Sofia Boutella, Jena Malone, Djimon Hounsou and Charlie Hunnam all star.

Release date: 22 December