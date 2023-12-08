ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
First reactions to Netflix's huge sci-fi epic Rebel Moon are in

Marc Chacksfield
08 December 2023

Netflix is waiting until the year is nearly out to release its biggest-ever movie of 2023. Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic Rebel Moon is set to release on the service 21 December but a lucky few have already seen the movie, thanks to the film getting a big-screen premiere in London this week.

Rebel Moon (official title is Rebel Moon: Part 1 - A Child Of Fire) was originally a Star Wars pitch that never came to fruition. Snyder decided to re-jig the scrip into its own IP and now the story, of a young woman with a mysterious past who helps a colony from tyranny, is Netflix's and a sequel is already planned (and was shot back to back) as well as other expansions into this universe.

Cast wise, Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou and Charlie Hunnam are all involved.

There are big hopes for this one, then, and while early reactions are missed, it sounds like if you are a fan of the visual bombast that come with a Zack Snyder film, then you will love Rebel Moon.

Here's what the critics are saying...

Image Credit: Netflix

Rebel Moon is streaming on Netflix from 21 December. Watch the trailer now.

