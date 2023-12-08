First reactions to Netflix's huge sci-fi epic Rebel Moon are in

Netflix is waiting until the year is nearly out to release its biggest-ever movie of 2023. Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic Rebel Moon is set to release on the service 21 December but a lucky few have already seen the movie, thanks to the film getting a big-screen premiere in London this week.

Rebel Moon (official title is Rebel Moon: Part 1 - A Child Of Fire) was originally a Star Wars pitch that never came to fruition. Snyder decided to re-jig the scrip into its own IP and now the story, of a young woman with a mysterious past who helps a colony from tyranny, is Netflix's and a sequel is already planned (and was shot back to back) as well as other expansions into this universe.

Cast wise, Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou and Charlie Hunnam are all involved.

There are big hopes for this one, then, and while early reactions are missed, it sounds like if you are a fan of the visual bombast that come with a Zack Snyder film, then you will love Rebel Moon.

Here's what the critics are saying...

Image Credit: Netflix

Okay #RebelMoon is quite simply epic! Massive scale, beautiful visuals (of course), awesome action, and some really fascinating mythology. There’s lots of exciting set-up for what’s to come, but it’s still very satisfying as its own movie. Jimmy has also stolen my heart pic.twitter.com/pYfIfnAQ3q

— Molly Edwards (@mollycaroline7) December 7, 2023

Oh, are we allowed to talk about #RebelMoon now? Visually very handsome and flows well but suffers from Part One Syndrome. I would be lying if I said I wasn’t keen on The Scargiver now though!

— MariaLattila (@marialattila) December 7, 2023

I wish I could say that I loved or even liked #RebelMoon, but after a promising first act, it launches itself off a cliff. Zack Snyder is more concerned with "cool" action scenes than establishing and ensuring we're invested in his characters.

— Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) December 7, 2023

REBELS, GEAR UP!



Zack Snyder's #RebelMoon - Part One: A Child On Fire delivers & serves a triumphant welcome to a whole new & promising universe while featuring some of my favourite Zack Snyder moments to date. (+ a rivettingly badass, kickass, third act)



It's big, grand,… pic.twitter.com/XJ81ERh3ll

— TomMCJL (@TomMCJL) December 8, 2023

A film that can't stand on its own two feet, always hunting for a focal point with its excruciatingly rushed character introductions and derivative narrative. Some efficient world building and designs—but a disappointment overall. #RebelMoonpic.twitter.com/RWkmZXnMZV

— Sethsfilmreviews (@sethsfilmreview) December 8, 2023

Rebel Moon is streaming on Netflix from 21 December. Watch the trailer now.