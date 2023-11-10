Netflix's 100% Rotten Tomatoes rated sci-fi show is getting a second season

One of the best-ever sci-fi shows on Netflix is getting a second season, some three years after it landed on the streaming service.

Arcane is an animated series based on the insanely popular League Of Legends video game. The show featured League of Legends' champions Jinx and Vi, who are at odds with each other - one resides in the opulent city of Piltover while the other is in the underground city of Zaun. Throw in the invention of Hextech technology and all hell breaks loose.

While ShortList was a little hesitant to give the show a go (our LoL knowledge is next to none), Arcane does a fantastic job of easing you into the lore, whether you are a fan or not.

Its Rotten Tomatoes score also proves just how good this show is, with it currently at... 100%. That's right, it is one of those rare Netflix shows that has a perfect RT score.

Image Credit: Netflix

CNET says about it: "The animation is beyond special. Say yes to Arcane."

Mashable notes: "With its gorgeous animation, rich steampunk world, and fascinating characters, Arcane packs a gloriously mean punch."

Time magazine reckons: "What really elevates the show's solid storytelling is its transcendent animation. Characters' faces register every flicker of emotion."

While IGN thinks: "A classic in the making, and the nail in the coffin of the so-called video game curse."

It's definitely worth a watch - and more so now that Netflix has confirmed, during its Geeked Week, that its second season is coming, and we should see it this time in 2024.

While that does mean that there is a year to wait, we are sure it will be worth it.