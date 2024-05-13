Netflix wins big at BAFTA: watch its award winners now
How to watch all the big winners from the 2024 BAFTA TV awards...
The 2024 BAFTA TV awards took place on May 12 at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Want to know who won?
We’ll give you the full run-down shortly, but a few of the winners are worth highlighting.
Netflix's Top Boy won the Best Drama award, beating Slow Horses, Happy Valley and The Gold. It was no doubt helped by the show coming to an end with Netflix’s season three, and managing to stick the landing.
Squid Game: The Challenge also picked up a BAFTA, in the somewhat less starry Reality TV category. Netflix picked up a third TV show win with Class Act, in the International category, for a solid showing in a field often dominated by BBC wins.
You can watch the red carpet interview show below, and there are separate clips for each of the awards over at BAFTA’s YouTube channel:
Here’s the full list of 2024 TV BAFTA winners, along with links for where you can watch them:
Drama series
Top Boy - Watch on Netflix
Leading actress
Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley - Watch on iPlayer
Leading actor
Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment -Watch on iPlayer
International show
Class Act - Watch on Netflix
Limited drama
The Sixth Commandment - Watch on iPlayer
Supporting actress
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy - Watch on Netflix
Supporting actor
Matthew MacFayden, Succession - Watch on NOW
Female comedy performance
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops - Watch on iPlayer
Male comedy performance
Mawaan Rizwan, Juice - Watch on iPlayer
Reality
Squid Game: The Challenge - Watch on Netflix
Scripted comedy
Such Brave Girls - Watch on iPlayer
Comedy entertainment programme
Rob & Romesh Vs - Watch on NOW
Entertainment performance
Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett - Watch on Channel 4
Entertainment programme
Strictly Come Dancing - Watch on iPlayer
Factual entertainment
Celebrity Race Across the World - Watch on iPlayer
Factual series
Lockerbie - Watch on NOW
Documentary
Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family -Watch on ITVX
Specialist factual
White Nanny Black Child - Watch on My5
Live event
Eurovision Song Contest - Watch on iPlayer
Short film
Mobility - Watch on iPlayer
Sport
Cheltenham Festival (day 1)
Current affairs
The Shamim Begum Story - Watch on iPlayer
News coverage
Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza, Israel and Hamas at War
Daytime TV
Scam Interceptors - Watch on iPlayer
Soap
Casualty - Watch on iPlayer