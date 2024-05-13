Netflix wins big at BAFTA: watch its award winners now

The 2024 BAFTA TV awards took place on May 12 at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Want to know who won?

We’ll give you the full run-down shortly, but a few of the winners are worth highlighting.

Netflix's Top Boy won the Best Drama award, beating Slow Horses, Happy Valley and The Gold. It was no doubt helped by the show coming to an end with Netflix’s season three, and managing to stick the landing.

Squid Game: The Challenge also picked up a BAFTA, in the somewhat less starry Reality TV category. Netflix picked up a third TV show win with Class Act, in the International category, for a solid showing in a field often dominated by BBC wins.

You can watch the red carpet interview show below, and there are separate clips for each of the awards over at BAFTA’s YouTube channel:

Here’s the full list of 2024 TV BAFTA winners, along with links for where you can watch them:

Drama series

Top Boy - Watch on Netflix

Leading actress

Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley - Watch on iPlayer

Leading actor

Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment -Watch on iPlayer

International show

Class Act - Watch on Netflix

Limited drama

The Sixth Commandment - Watch on iPlayer

Supporting actress

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy - Watch on Netflix

Supporting actor

Matthew MacFayden, Succession - Watch on NOW

Female comedy performance



Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops - Watch on iPlayer



Male comedy performance

Mawaan Rizwan, Juice - Watch on iPlayer

Reality

Squid Game: The Challenge - Watch on Netflix

Scripted comedy

Such Brave Girls - Watch on iPlayer

Comedy entertainment programme

Rob & Romesh Vs - Watch on NOW

Entertainment performance

Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett - Watch on Channel 4

Entertainment programme

Strictly Come Dancing - Watch on iPlayer

Factual entertainment

Celebrity Race Across the World - Watch on iPlayer

Factual series

Lockerbie - Watch on NOW

Documentary

Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family -Watch on ITVX

Specialist factual

White Nanny Black Child - Watch on My5

Live event

Eurovision Song Contest - Watch on iPlayer

Short film

Mobility - Watch on iPlayer

Sport

Cheltenham Festival (day 1)

Current affairs

The Shamim Begum Story - Watch on iPlayer

News coverage

Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza, Israel and Hamas at War

Daytime TV

Scam Interceptors - Watch on iPlayer

Soap

Casualty - Watch on iPlayer