Netflix no longer rebooting classic kids' show

Bad news for fans of strange 1990s TV shows — Netflix has stopped work on the live action reboot of Power Rangers.

The news originally broke on X, through account @Jinsakuu.

Netflix has been attached to the long-standing series since 2021, but we've seen relatively little of what were once bold plans.

Netflix produced a short hour-long movie of the franchise, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, in April 2023 for the show's 30th anniversary. It was well-regarded, but did not make much of an impact on the Netflix chart.

It entered the top 10 English language movies at number eight, with 6.5 million hours viewed. And it slipped out into obscurity after. It racked up 12.2 million hours by the end of June 2023, but was thoroughly out-watched by the two seasons of Power Rangers: Dino Fury, with a collective 65-plus million hours.

Image Credit: Netflix

A new TV movie falling flat can’t have helped Netflix’s faith in the project. According to TVline, Power Rangers license holder Hasbro is already “exploring a new creative direction” with a different partner.

As Power Rangers fans will know, we’ve actually just (well, in late 2023) had a new series on Netflix, Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury. However, this was intended to be the last season before this big supposed reboot.

As usual, Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury snagged its key battle scenes from original Power Rangers source and inspiration Super Sentai, and not even its latest stuff. Its content comes from the 2017-2018 run.

Producer Jonathan Entwistle was signed up to work on the Netflix Power Rangers project, which was envisioned as a whole universe of content, including multiple forms of movies and TV shows.

Netflix’s deal with Hasbro was confirmed in 2021, and since then we’ve been able to stream the two new seasons of Power Rangers Dino Fury and Power Rangers Cosmic Fury on the service.

Hasbro’s new partners had better get things moving quickly, as if there’s no new season released in 2024, it will be the first time we’ve not seen a new series of Power Rangers in a year since its 1993 inception.