Netflix is a surprise BAFTA winner for its most controversial drama
The full list of BAFTA Television award winners is out...
This year’s BAFTA TV award winners have been announced, and it includes a nod for Netflix’s controversial Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story drama in the International category.
Given the super-strong line-up for this award, it was certainly a surprise seeing The Jeffrey Dahmer Story win. Those who lost out were: The Bear, Wednesday and Disney Plus show Oussekine.
When it came to the other awards, the fantastic Derry Girls was the biggest winner of the night. It picked up the best scripted comedy award, lead Siobhán Mcsweeney won best female performance in a comedy show, and the show’s creator Lisa McGee won best comedy writer.
On demand, in demand
While many of the awards were claimed by shows broadcast on terrestrial channels, Apple TV+ also picked up one of the major ones. Bad Sisters won best drama series, and Anne-Marie Duff was awarded the best supporting actress award for her role in the series.
This is Going to Hurt was also a multi-award-winner. The adaptation of Adam Kay’s book about life in the national health service won Ben Whishaw best leading actor, plus the best writer in the drama category for Kay.
Where are the movie awards? The film BAFTAs took place back in February. This latest do was for the televisual awards.
While the big entertainment news of the weekend surrounded the Eurovision song contest, the TV BAFTAs was still a full red carpet do, held at London’s Royal Festival Hall. The ceremony was hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh and Ranganathan — a stack of clips of red carpet interviews and acceptance speeches have been posted over at the BAFTA YouTube channel.
Just interested in the winners? Here’s who took home those awards last night.
Leading actress
Kate Winslet, I Am Ruth - Channel 4
Leading actor
Ben Whishaw, This Is Going To Hurt - BBC One
Supporting actress
Anne-Marie Duff, Bad Sisters - Apple TV+
Supporting actor
Adeel Akhtar, Sherwood - BBC One
Female performance in a comedy programme
Siobhán Mcsweeney, Derry Girls - Channel 4
Male performance in a comedy programme
Lenny Rush, Am I Being Unreasonable? - BBC One
International
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Netflix
Drama series
Bad Sisters - Apple TV+
Scripted comedy
Derry Girls - Channel 4
Single drama
I Am Ruth - Channel 4
Mini-series
Mood - BBC Three
Soap and continuing drama
Casualty - BBC One
Entertainment programme
The Masked Singer - ITV1
Entertainment performance
Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors - BBC One
Live event
Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace - BBC One
Single documentary
The Real Mo Farah - BBC One
Factual series
Libby, Are You Home Yet? - Sky Crime
Reality and constructed factual
The Traitors - BBC One
Specialist factual
Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone - BBC iPlayer
Current affairs
Children of the Taliban - Channel 4
News coverage
Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv - Channel 4
Sport
Uefa Women's Euro 2022 - BBC One
Short-form programme
How To Be a Person - E4
Writer (Comedy)
Lisa McGee, Derry Girls - Channel 4
Writer (Drama)
Adam Kay, This Is Going to Hurt - BBC One
Features
Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas - Channel 4
Daytime
The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit - BBC One
Lifetime achievement
Meera Syal
- What To Watch: our round-up of the best new TV shows and movies.