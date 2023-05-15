Netflix is a surprise BAFTA winner for its most controversial drama

This year’s BAFTA TV award winners have been announced, and it includes a nod for Netflix’s controversial Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story drama in the International category.

Given the super-strong line-up for this award, it was certainly a surprise seeing The Jeffrey Dahmer Story win. Those who lost out were: The Bear, Wednesday and Disney Plus show Oussekine.

When it came to the other awards, the fantastic Derry Girls was the biggest winner of the night. It picked up the best scripted comedy award, lead Siobhán Mcsweeney won best female performance in a comedy show, and the show’s creator Lisa McGee won best comedy writer.

While many of the awards were claimed by shows broadcast on terrestrial channels, Apple TV+ also picked up one of the major ones. Bad Sisters won best drama series, and Anne-Marie Duff was awarded the best supporting actress award for her role in the series.

This is Going to Hurt was also a multi-award-winner. The adaptation of Adam Kay’s book about life in the national health service won Ben Whishaw best leading actor, plus the best writer in the drama category for Kay.

Where are the movie awards? The film BAFTAs took place back in February. This latest do was for the televisual awards.

While the big entertainment news of the weekend surrounded the Eurovision song contest, the TV BAFTAs was still a full red carpet do, held at London’s Royal Festival Hall. The ceremony was hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh and Ranganathan — a stack of clips of red carpet interviews and acceptance speeches have been posted over at the BAFTA YouTube channel.

Just interested in the winners? Here’s who took home those awards last night.

Leading actress

Kate Winslet, I Am Ruth - Channel 4

Leading actor

Ben Whishaw, This Is Going To Hurt - BBC One

Supporting actress

Anne-Marie Duff, Bad Sisters - Apple TV+

Supporting actor

Adeel Akhtar, Sherwood - BBC One

Female performance in a comedy programme

Siobhán Mcsweeney, Derry Girls - Channel 4

Male performance in a comedy programme

Lenny Rush, Am I Being Unreasonable? - BBC One

International

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Netflix

Drama series

Bad Sisters - Apple TV+

Scripted comedy

Derry Girls - Channel 4

Single drama

I Am Ruth - Channel 4

Mini-series

Mood - BBC Three

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty - BBC One

Entertainment programme

The Masked Singer - ITV1

Entertainment performance

Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors - BBC One

Live event

Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace - BBC One

Single documentary

The Real Mo Farah - BBC One

Factual series

Libby, Are You Home Yet? - Sky Crime

Reality and constructed factual

The Traitors - BBC One

Specialist factual

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone - BBC iPlayer

Current affairs

Children of the Taliban - Channel 4

News coverage

Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv - Channel 4

Sport

Uefa Women's Euro 2022 - BBC One

Short-form programme

How To Be a Person - E4

Writer (Comedy)

Lisa McGee, Derry Girls - Channel 4

Writer (Drama)

Adam Kay, This Is Going to Hurt - BBC One

Features

Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas - Channel 4

Daytime

The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit - BBC One

Lifetime achievement

Meera Syal

