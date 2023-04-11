Netflix has another huge movie hit - and it's directed by the son of an Oscar winner

It was inevitable that an Adam Sandler comedy juggernaut was going to hit Netflix's chart at number one but his movie, Murder Mystery 2, has already been toppled by an altogether more sweet fantasy adventure.

According to FlixPatrol, Sandler's movie is no longer number one, with a Mexico-set fantasy tale now in the top spot - a movie that's been made by the son of an Oscar-winning director.

Chupa is a family adventure movie, with the official synopsis is as follows: "While visiting family in Mexico, teenage Alex gains an unlikely companion when he discovers a young chupacabra hiding in his grandpa's shed. To save the mythical creature, Alex and his cousins must embark on the adventure of a lifetime."

Image Credit: Netflix

The movie's plot flits between the US and Mexico and stars Christian Slater as a sinister scientist but the star of show is the mythical chupacabra that 13-year-old Alex (Evan Whitten) befriends on his trip.

The name of the director of Chupa will be well known to those who have been keeping an eye on the Oscars over the last few years.

It's Jonás Cuarón, the son of Alfonso Cuarón, who has won the Oscar for his movies Gravity and Roma (which was for Netflix). Jonás Cuarón is no stranger to the world of movies himself, having penned Gravity with his father and directed a number of shorts and one previous feature-length adventure.

His latest movie sees him firmly in the world of Spielberg and Amblin, managing to re-imagine the chupacabramyth - which has been something of horror folklore in the Americas.

Chupa has done okay with its reviews. It's currently on a so-so 58% with those liking it really liking it.

Variety says that Chupa has an "inspired way to bring a sense of Amblin-esque wonder south of the border, attempting to do for a legendary Latin American creature what films like “E.T.” did for extra-terrestrials."

The New York Times is a little less enthused, saying about the Netflix movie: "Though the concept is promising, and some moments are tender, one wishes the film had delved deeper into the chupacabra myth and the characters’ stories to make for a more satisfying watch."

The audience score is a little better, at 62%.

Putting a family friendly fantasy movie out on Easter weekend was always going to be a hit, though, and Chupa is topping the charts right now, with the rest of the worldwide top 10 as follows:

1. Chupa

2. Murder Mystery 2

3. Hunger

4. Murder Mystery

5. Noah

6. Kill Boksoon

7. Risen

8. Luther: The Fallen Sun

9. Home

10. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins