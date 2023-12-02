Netflix has a new number-one movie but it's dividing critics

There's a new number one movie on Netflix right now, with Adam Sandler's Leo finally toppled from the top spot.

Replacing it is another family friendly movie. Called Family Switch, it stars Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms and Emma Myers and it's directed by McG, who brought the Charlie's Angels franchise to the big screen.

This isn't the first time we have seen Garner in a hit Netflix movie. She starred in both Yes Day and The Adam Project and the hits just keep on coming for her.

It's also not the first time she has starred in a body switch movie. Like 13 Going On 30 before it, Family Switch is about an entire family that switch places.

It's an interesting, if very well-worn, concept and despite the film's popularity with Netflix's viewers, it has divided critics right down the middle.

Family Switch currently has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 50%.

Image Credit: Netflix

First the good reviews...

The Daily Beast notes: The switcheroos befall an entire dysfunctional family, rather than just an at-odds mother and daughter, setting up four actors to deliver comically outsized dual performances of adolescence and middle age.



Screen Rant says: Family Switch yields some laughs, some cringe, and a fair amount of heart, even if it doesn't tread new ground for this ridiculous, beloved premise.

Collider reckons: This new riff on the body swap comedy is more than a little familiar, but a charming cast makes it a breezy watch.

While Deadline says: Guess what? It works, even offering some LOL moments along the way in a movie that isn’t trying to reinvent anything here, just finding a new angle to squeeze some more life out of it.

But not everyone is convinced...

Hollywood Reporter says: It’s simply hard to feel all that deeply for characters so flat and sweet they might as well be gingerbread people, resolving problems that barely seemed to exist in the first place.

The New York Times isn't a fan, noting: The real nail in the coffin is the film’s messaging about the power of family, which is about as tacked-on and stilted as they come — hardly a shock in light of the rest of the Netflix holiday movie lineup.

The Guardian isn't down with the puerile humor: There are plenty of shots of the dog urinating under the Christmas tree, as well as a close-up of a colonoscopy souvenir photo, and a recurring joke that involves... snarfing down ice cream and then furiously farting.

The San Francisco Chronicle states: There’s no joy in candidly observing that if awfulness were incarnated and saw this movie, it would say, “Whoa, too awful for me.”

The full Netflix global top 10 movies is as follows:

1. Family Switch

2. Leo

3. Last Call for Istanbul

4. Best. Christmas. Ever!

5. The Grinch

6. Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist

7. Bee Movie

8. The Killer

9. How the Grinch Stole Christmas

10. Leo

