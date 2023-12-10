Netflix has a new number-one movie - and it's terrifying

Netflix has a new number one movie worldwide and it's a terrifying tale that'll have everyone worrying about the apocalypse.

Leave The World Behind is the fantastic new movie that's written and directed by Sam Esmail, the brilliant brains behind Prime Video's Mr Robot.

Based on the 2020 book by Rumaan Alam, it's a movie about the near end of the world, as seen through the eyes of characters played by Mahershala Ali, Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke.

The movie currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 75%, with critics liking how realistic the way the movie plays out.

"It plays like an M. Night Shyamalan movie, but without the supernatural element and with a thick vein of social critique running throughout. What happens may be extreme, but it feels based on mundane reality," reckons The Washington Post

Rolling Stone notes: "The seeds of our destruction have already been planted by us... And the more that Leave the World Behind pokes at that notion, the more you fear that this isn’t a thriller. It could be a documentary with movie stars."

The Independent says: "America’s sweetheart [Julia Roberts] has sprinted over to the dark side, and it’s a thrill to see what she does with it."

And Vanity fair believes: "Sam Esmail’s film is a dreary, harrowing sit -- and all the more invigorating for it."

The reality of what happens in the movie has hit hard for some people, including catching the eye of Tesla CEO Elon Musk who wasn't that impressed with the way his electric cars were showcased in a pileup in the movie.

Teslas can charge from solar panels even if the world goes fully Mad Max and there is no more gasoline!

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2023

Flix Patrol has tallied up the numbers and has Leave The World Behind at number one right now, with the full top 10 as follows:

1. Leave the World Behind

2. Family Switch

3. Leo

4. Catering Christmas

5. The Fate of the Furious

6. The Fast and the Furious

7. Christmas As Usual

8. The Grinch

9. Nobody

10. Sonic the Hedgehog 2