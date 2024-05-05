Move over Road House! Amazon Prime Video has a new number one movie

Road House has been top of the Amazon Prime Video charts for close to two months now, since its release 8 March. But now there is a new number-one and it stars the fantastic Anne Hathaway.

The Idea Of You is a movie written and directed by Michael Showalter who also was the writer-director of the fantastic Big Sick.

He's someone that knows how to add flesh to a fun story and this one centres on Solène (Hathaway) who is a 40-year-old single mom who sparks a romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, which just happens to be hottest boy band around.

Nicholas Galitzine is Campbell who strikes a Harry Styles like figure on the stage and has some fantastic chemistry with Hathaway.

The film has been praised by critics - it's 82% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes is a strong one, with many a reviewer being pleasantly surprised with the movie.

Image Credit: Prime Video

Here's what people are saying...

The Chicago Sun-Times reckons: The potential “ick” factor is played for just the right combination of cringe humor and legit insights...



CNN says: Think of it as one of those movies that really reinforces the adage there are no new ideas, just fresh versions of old ones set to different beats.

Vulture notes: The Idea of You could stand to be a little more indulgent — it allows the real world to rush into its unexpected relationship almost before it gets going — but it’s surprisingly seductive even with its restraint.

Little White Lies writes: Surprisingly watchable – largely thanks to Hathaway and Galitzine.

Variety is a fan, explaining: The Idea of You is glossy and smart, a cut above the slop so often served to its intended audience.

The success of The Idea Of You rounds off what has been a fantastic week for Prime Video - its show Fallout was also revealed to be the second most watched show it has ever produced, with only The Lord Of The Rings beating it.

