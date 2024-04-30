Amazon Prime Video just revealed its second biggest show ever

Forget superheroes, video games are the new entertainment royalty, with Amazon Prime revealing that it has a smash hit on its hands, thanks to Fallout.

The show, which is based on the incredible video game franchise by Bethesda, has been a massive success for Prime Video.

Created by Jonathan Nolan who was behind the brilliant Westworld and has helped pen some of Chris Nolan's best movies, the show is set hundreds of years after a nuclear war where a post-apocalyptic America is divided into factions and the richest of the population are deep underground living in vaults.

While the storyline of the show - A resident of Vault 33, Lucy (Ella Purnell) decides to go overground after an incident in her vault leads to the kidnap of her father (Kyle MacLachlan) - isn't taken from the series, all the hat tips to the look and feel of the video game are there.

While there was some controversy over making all episodes of the show available at once, this has worked for Prime Video.

Amazon has revealed - with Variety reporting - that the series has had a massive 65 million viewers in its first 16 days of availability (it began streaming on April 10).

This number means that it is the second most watched show on Prime Video ever, with only The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power beating it back in 2022.

Not only that, it has beaten some records of its own with the show, with it being the most watched in that all important 18-34 age category. Interestingly, 60% of viewers were outside of the US - with the show incredibly popular in the UK, Brazil and France.

A second season of Fallout has already been announced and Bethesda recently released a free next-gen update for those who are playing Fallout 4 on the likes of the PS5.

Fallout is available to stream now and is one of our picks of the best Amazon Prime Shows.