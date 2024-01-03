Jack Black set to join Jason Momoa as cast of Minecraft Movie is revealed

In breaking news that will have Minecraft fans bouncing with glee, Jack Black has been unveiled as the latest cast member to join the film's ever-growing line-up.

The big-screen adaptation of the hit video game, Minecraft is loved by gamers big and small - with the forthcoming big-screen adaptation poised to begin filming in New Zealand.

Recent weeks had already seen Aquaman star Jason Momoa announced as a cast member, alongside Wednesday star Emma Myers and The Color Purple's Danielle Brooks.

Now, with the highly-anticipated production is set to see the School of Rock legend step up to the plate according to Deadline

Set to begin filming imminently in the southern hemisphere, fans of the gaming franchise are poised to learn more as the hit interactive world is brought to life.

Directed by Napoleon Dynamite filmmaker Jared Hess, the director had previously worked with Black on 2006's Nacho Libre.





The announcement follows the news Momoa was poised to take to the helm of the new production.





Jack Black has become the go-to voiceover artist for animated Hollywood films of late, most notably lending his voice to The Super Mario Bros. movie earlier this year.





Black and Momoa will join Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks and Sebastian Eugene Hansen as part of the ever-growing cast list.





It's not yet clear which characters will be contained within the forthcoming film, nor the film's story arc, but what viewers can expect is one colourful experience.









The uncertainty stems from the various spin-offs created off the back of the original Minecraft concept, with the sandbox-style game leading to adaptations including 'Story Mode' and 'Minecraft Dungeons' to name but a few.





An evolution of the hit online game, the Minecraft game debuted online back in 2011.





Attracting players from around the globe courtesy of its immersive, 3D environments, the game remains one of the best-selling video games in history, with regular monthly users now totalling more than 140 million.





Headed up by Warner Bros. and Legendary, the Minecraft movie is currently set to hit theatres on April 4, 2025.





