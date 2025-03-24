Mbappé and Nike continue prolific partnership with rumoured Nike TN Air Max Plus VII sneaker drop

France and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé is set to continue his lucrative relationship with Nike — and there won’t be a football stud in sight.

Rumours suggest the Nike Air Max Plus collaboration could be set to arrive in early 2026, which will be just the latest partnership between the brand and athlete. The pair first signed a boot deal together in 2018 when Mbappé was just 18, releasing the Nike Hypervenom 3—very different from how most 18-year-olds celebrate the landmark birthday.

Not much is known about what to expect, with the two linking up previously to produce the Nike Mercurial TN along with the aforementioned Hypervenom. This collaboration combined the now classic design of the Air Max Plus with a traditional pair of football boots – leading to a delightful design with a slightly larger SWOOSH logo but a similar upper to the trainers, with studs on the bottom instead of the signature Air Max Plus sole.

The collab should land in the Spring of 2026, so way before SNKRS day in August when plenty of interesting drops are usually released – who knows, maybe fans will get to watch Mbappé lift the World Cup again with the new shoes on their feet, celebrating the classic silhouette that’s often associated with French street fashion. Hopefully not, though — England FTW.

Although there’s no official images of the drop, we can get a rough idea of how it will look, sticking to what we’ve grown to expect from the Nike TN, as seen above. It shouldn’t be long before we know more, maybe even getting a glimpse ourselves and seeing what colourway the trainer will be arriving in. We’re expecting the release to be limited, so make sure you’re ready for when the drop finally arrives. It will be interesting to see if Nike opts for the usual price point for these, which is £175 — expect more if it does indeed prove to be a small-batch special edition run.



Mbappé first shot to stardom nearly ten years ago, coming through Monaco’s academy before a big-money move to PSG. Since then, he has won multiple trophies with PSG and France, including the World Cup, although he narrowly missed out on a second World Cup trophy thanks to a Messi-inspired Argentina win. Now, he is plying his trade at Real Madrid after moving on a free transfer, and he continues to set the world of football and fashion alight thanks to his continued growth as a player.

If you’re searching for more collaborations, check out the latest drop coming soon from Anti Social Social Club and Assassin’s Creed, which have partnered to celebrate the release of the newest game in the series.

Main image via Nike