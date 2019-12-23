Mandalorian star trashes Rise of Skywalker in controversial post

Rise of Skywalker is getting mixed reviews: some fans and critics are saying it's brilliant, whilst others are expressing more than a little disappointment.

And it looks like you can count Mandalorian star Jake Cannavale in the latter camp, unfortunately.

The actor, who's currently starring in the Disney+ Star Wars TV show, reviewed the show on his Instagram Stories. And he wasn't impressed, let us tell you.

"Rise of Skywalker was hands down the worst Star Wars movie," he said. "An absolute f***ing failure. Went to see it last night and I woke up still mad."

"Like... it rendered the entire new trilogy completely useless."

"There were more plot holes than there was plot," he continued. "The amount of 'by the ways' was absolutely infuriating. Rise of Skywalker (btw dumbass title) was worse than Phantom Menace AND Last Jedi combined. Fight me."

He ended his rant by saying he'd feel "personally pretty depressed" if he was in the new film as a main character. "If I was a dude wearing an alien puppet or whatever I'd be f***ing stoked. But still."

At least Mandalorian reviews are good, eh?