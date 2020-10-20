This Mandalorian Season 2 teaser is our best look yet at the show

With The Mandalorian Season 2 release date edging closer (it'll arrive on Disney Plus 30 October), Disney is going heavy on the teasing right now.

Its latest trailer drop was in the middle of ESPN’s Monday Night Football, shown during halftime of the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys.

It might only be a minute long but it's clear that Disney has increased the stakes with the second series. Throughout the tease Mando is accompanied by Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune ( Gina Carano) in his pursuit of finding Baby Yoda a home, so expect to see much more of these characters.

As for Baby Yoda, it makes an appearance in a Cantina-like brawl that isn't as much 'who shot first?' but 'how many people can be shot at once?'.

While The Mandalorian Season 2 teaser was exclusive to the Monday Night Football crowd, it's now landed online for all to see.

Don't go in expecting to see new main characters, though. Disney is still keeping these under wraps, but there is a big tease near the end when Mando says he needs the help of 'other Mandalorians' to guide him. Does this mean that we will actually see Boba Fett?

While you are waiting for the answer, give Boba an upvote in the best Star Wars characters list and if you haven't watched the first season of The Mandalorian, then it's available now and currently top of our best Disney Plus shows list.