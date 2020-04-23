Magnum is delivering free DIY ice cream kits to your door

We may not have been able to properly enjoy it, but the weather in the last couple of weeks has been glorious.

So, Magnum is sending out a free treat for you to enjoy in the sunshine - whether you have a garden or not.

The ice cream company has partnered up with Deliveroo to deliver free DIY ice cream kits to those in London, Leeds, Brighton, Manchester and Nottingham.

Each kit is filled with three Magnum Ruby ice creams and a range of toppings to decorate with, from chocolate brownie and freeze-dried raspberries to various chocolates to drizzle over your finish products.

Ice cream lovers would usually only be able to do this sort of DIY decorating at the Magnum Pleasure Store in Piccadilly Circus.

The Ruby ice creams are the latest launch from the brand, which covers a berry ripple centre with pink-coloured chocolate.

The kit will also include three recipes for those who want to get extra creative.

To order yourself a free kit - or to treat someone else - head over to Deliveroo on Friday 24 April and enter your postcode to see if you’re one of the lucky ones.