LOTR TV show: official name and teaser revealed (by Jeff Bezos himself!)

Not content with conquering space on his Blue Origin rocket, Jeff Bezos is now a fully fledged TV show promotor - revealing the official name for the new Lord of The Rings TV show as well as a brief teaser of what to expect.

Amazon has a lot riding on its upcoming LOTR TV show. It has spent billions acquiring the IP which is a careful mix of characters and storylines that don't intrude on the main Lord of the Rings books and The Hobbit saga. This doesn't mean to say that we won't see familiar character, but it has been based thousands of years before the events of these classic tomes.

The official synopsis is as follows: "This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

"Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

We have heard quite a bit about casting. Sir Lenny Henry is on board, as is Westworld‘s Peter Mullan, Lloyd Owen (You, Me and the Apocalypse), Maxim Baldry (who was brilliant in Years and Years) and Peter Tait who also starred in Peter Jackson’s LOTR movie franchise.

Other cast members include: Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe, Trystan Gravelle, Thusitha Jayasundera, Fabian McCallum, Simon Merrells, Geoff Morrell, Augustus Prew, Alex Tarrant, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker and Sara Zwangobani.

There was a stunning first-look image released back in August 2021 with many reckoning it showed off Valinor, the Undying Lands - which was the Hobbits' retirement home.

But now we have an official title and a teaser. The name of the LOTR TV show is set to be - The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

LOTR TV shows release date revealed

Amazon Prime put the information on its Twitter feed, with a great teaser with a voiceover that notes:

"Three rings for the Elven Kings under the sky, Seven for the Dwarf Lords and their Halls of Stone, nine for mortal men doomed to die, one for the Dark Lord on his Dark Throne, in the land of Mordor where the shadows lie."

A new age begins September 2, 2022. Journey to Middle-earth with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.



which was all very impressive but it was Jeff Bezos' official Twitter account that caught the eye the most, with him leaning on a LOTR sign, showcasing his excitement.

Coming this September 2nd.



He in his excitement he also revealed that The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power release date is 2 September, so still some time to wait. Here's hoping we will get a full trailer soon.