LEGO's latest kit is a science history lesson

LEGO has announced a new high-concept set that charts the history of scientific discovery in brick form.

The Evolution of STEM is an 879-piece kit due out on March 1. And while it might be a great one to act as a little form of education for kids, it has been rated 18+ and looks fiddlier than most.

Among the bits of intellectual progress celebrated here are the discovery of DNA, the NASA Voyager probe and the personal computer. There’s also an apple tree, presumably a nod to Isaac Newton’s theory of gravity.

He’s among the big names in STEM given the minifig treatment too, alongside Marie Curie and George Washington Carver, an agricultural expert who made big strides in crop rotation and…. the many uses for peanuts.

LEGO calls it “an inspiring science gift for women, men and history-lovers,” and the kit itself isn’t entirely static. The DNA helix part can turn around, operated using a dial at the base. And it all sits atop a book, with everything appearing to flood out of its pages.

LEGO’s The Evolution of STEM kit is 27cm high when constructed, 23cm wide and 19cm deep.



This is no ordinary LEGO set in another sense too. It’s from the LEGO Ideas platform, where fans can submit their own ideas for kits.

It’s by “trainee accountant” Daniel Bradley.

“I have created a set that aims to embody the endless potential of knowledge. I wanted the set to look like the book pages are bursting, exploding with knowledge. I have included segments to help visualise all areas of STEM,” says Bradley.

It was made as part of a competition to create a set around the concept of STEM, one launched all the way back in 2023. His original design was a little different to the one we have today, although the core concept of everything springing out of a book remains.

LEGO’s listing for The Evolution of STEM is live now, although you can’t pre-order it yet. It’s listed as “coming Soon on 1 March 2025.”

