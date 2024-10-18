LEGO X-Men Mansion revealed (and instantly tops our Christmas wishlist)

Right, before we go any further, get this tune playing.

Done? Excellent, you are now suitably ready to be wowed by the latest LEGO announcement, the LEGO X-Men X-Mansion set. Bub, you’re going to want to get a hold of this.

Taking its cues as much from the excellent X-Men ‘97 Disney+ cartoon as the comics, this is an adults-oriented build with an 18+ age rating. That’s likely down to the complexity of the build, rather than any saucy or violent content being included — you’re looking at 3093 pieces in total.

A modular set measuring 38cm in length when all connected together, the X-Men: The X-Mansion set (LEGO set #76294, to give it its full title) is full of great details. Classrooms, libraries and the Danger Room are all accounted for, as well as the Cerebro mind control hub — but our favourite bit might be Wolverine’s dorm, complete with his secret Jean Grey crush photo. There’s even Wolverine’s motorcycle and Professor X’s floating chair to play with, as well as big buildable Sentinel baddie, too.

There are 10 minifigures included with the set, including fan favourites like Wolverine, Magneto and Cyclops — but the set also surprisingly marks the very first time that characters Professor X, Jean Grey, Gambit, Bishop and Iceman have been immortalised in LEGO form.

Priced at £289.99, it’ll launch on November 4th. That’s not cheap, but it’s a giant set and, if you order before October 25th, LEGO will throw in a free Bakery playset too — a perfect location for the X-Men to save from being smashed up by that giant Sentinel.