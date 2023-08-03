LEGO unveils Marvel Avengers & Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendars

Proof there really is no rest for the wicked, LEGO has today unveiled two new advent calendars just in time for... August.

Releasing the two new calendar designs in time for Christmas 2023, fans of Marvel Avengers and Harry Potter are in for a treat when both offerings hit shelves from September 1.

For the record, there are officially 144 days until Christmas... not that we're counting.

Containing 227 pieces, LEGO's Harry Potter 76418 calendar features 24 models (yes, that is one behind each and every door), with Harry, Hermione and Ron figures nestled alongside some of the most iconic Hogsmeade locations.

Featuring six new LEGO Harry Potter mini-figures, Aberforth Dumbledore is set to make an appearance for the very first time, alongside 18 mini-builds capturing the magic of the all-wizarding village.









Fans will also notice nods to the Three Broomsticks Inn, the Hog's Head Inn, Zonko’s Joke Shop and the legendary sweetshop Honeydukes.

Sadly, chocolate frogs are not included.

The Marvel Avengers 76267 set is just as packed with surprises, with big-screen favourites including Doctor Strange and Iron Man hidden behind the 24 doors.

Comprised of 7 unique mini-figures – Okoye, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Spider-Man, Wong, Iron Man and Black Widow – as with the Harry Potter set, each contains a range of mini-builds to keep kids big and small occupied for hours on end.

Packed with Marvel Cinematic Universe goodies, fans will also be able to get their hands on a mini Quinjet and even a Hydra Train.

The ideal gift for those aged 7+, LEGO fans can expect a host of new calendar releases being drip fed to us in the coming months.

Previous years have seen the brick behemoth unleash all manner of Christmas countdowns, with both the Harry Potter and MCU releases proving hits with their suitably festive takes on classic big screen franchises.

Both calendars are set to go on sale in the UK from September 1, priced at £29.99, with a range of LEGO calendar offerings also available on their web store.



