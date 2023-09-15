One Piece, one of Netflix's best shows, is getting a second season
Anime adaptation has been a huge success for Netflix
One of the best shows on Netflix right now is being renewed.
One Piece is a live-action anime and is has gained a good deal of critical acclaim and also broke viewing records for Netflix.
The news of the show being renewed was revealed on the Netflix Geeked X/Twitter account.
ATTN STRAW HAT CREW. ONE PIECE HAS BEEN RENEWED!!! pic.twitter.com/sNxgoQuzfw
— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 14, 2023
Netflix has tried a number of times to make a success out of anime. The most recent was Cowboy Bepop. Despite big production values, the show wasn't a success like One Piece and was unfortunately cancelled after one season.
Another Manga, Death Note, was made into a Netflix film - it wasn't a critical success but did well for the streaming site. The might of Stranger Things' Duffer Brothers are looking to adapt the comic book into a TV show.
According to Variety, scripts for the second season were already written - so there was definitely hope that One Piece would move beyond its first season. Given how Netflix is, this is always a gamble.
It is thought that there will be a wait for the second season of One Piece, with Variety noting it could be somewhere between a year and 18 months before we see it.
Plenty of time to catch up on the show, then, if you haven't watched it yet.
