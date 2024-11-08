LEGO just made something incredible - a 3,011 brick recreation of The Endurance

LEGO has revealed one of its most stunning builds yet. The LEGO Icons The Endurance set is a jaw-dropping recreation of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s iconic ship and comprises some 3,011 pieces.

The build includes a boatload of details, including three towering masts, 10 full sails, a flying red ensign flag and some intricate rigging.

This is a multi-level deck affair, too, with removable sections for access to port and starboard cabins and the ship’s steam engine. If that wasn't enough, you also get four detachable lifeboats, a chained bower anchor and a ship’s wheel that actually operates the rudder.

Given this is a set for collectors, the ship includes a stand for display and a little plaque to go alongside the finished article.

LEGO is releasing The Endurance set on Black Friday (29 November) and is a fantastic tribute to the doomed expedition to the South Pole, which miraculously saw British explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton and his crew survive after months stranded on ice. The Endurance, unfortunately, was crushed by the elements.

To be fair, Shackleton did warn his crew that the trip would be a rough one, when he put an advert in the paper that read: “Men wanted: for hazardous journey. Small wages, bitter cold, long months of complete darkness, constant danger, safe return doubtful. Honour and recognition in case of success.”

LEGO has a great history of recreating some engineering greats in LEGO form. Previously it released recreations of The Orient Express, the Eiffel tower, Concorde and another very famous ship, The Titanic.

The LEGO Icons The Endurance set is available from 29 November, priced at £229.99.



These are the best LEGO sets, chosen by ShortList.

All image credits: LEGO