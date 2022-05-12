LEGO has made a Transformers Optimus Prime that actually transforms

For the first time ever, Hasbro and LEGO have teamed up to create a LEGO set - and the result is this amazing-looking Tranformers Optimus Prime.

Made from some 1,508 bricks, Optimus Prime stands over 35cm in Robot mode and 15cm high in alt mode (that's truck mode to you and I).

According to LEGO, once assembled, the figure features 19 points of articulation that allow fans to convert from robot to truck alt mode and back again.

That's right, THIS LEGO SET ACTUALLY TRANSFORMS!

Modelled after the G1 Optimus Prime character which was first introduced to the world in 1984, this OG Optimus Prime set comes complete with Optimus' ion blaster, Energon axe, an Energon Cube and the Autobot Matrix of Leadership which can be stored in the chest chamber.

You'll even get a nice plaque to stand next to your finished build.

Speaking about creating a Transformer from LEGO that ACTUALLY TRANSFORMS, Senior Designer at the LEGO Group, Joseph Patrick Kyde, says: Optimus Prime has become a pop culture symbol of courage, selflessness, and great leadership as well as an awesome toy that embodies the problem-solving and creativity skills that both companies value so much.

"It’s been a wonderful and challenging task to bring him to life using LEGO bricks, especially making sure that he can shift modes without disassembly and stay true to his signature look and style.”

The LEGO Transformers Optimus Prime release date is 1 June and will be available from LEGO.com/optimus and in LEGO stores. It's priced at £149.99 / $169.99.

Oh, and did we mention that IT ACTUALLY TRANSFORMS.

It really does...