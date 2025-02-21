LEGO Gameboy price revealed (and it's less than a Switch 2)

Last month we told you about the upcoming LEGO Gameboy set, and we now know how much it will likely cost.

According to LEGO leaker Falconbrickstudios, the LEGO Gameboy will set you back $59.99. And this means it’s likely to cost £54.99 in the UK, based on the pricing of other LEGO sets you can buy today.

Big whoop? The price tells us quite a lot actually. We know this will be a mid-size LEGO kit that has somewhere in the ballpark of 400-700 pieces. And given a Gameboy isn’t exactly the most intricate thing in the world, we may end up towards the lower end of that scale.

Falconbrickstudios claims the set will comprise just 421 pieces, making the price a little higher than the LEGO norm, by brick count at least.

One thing could complicate the design, though, which is yet to be revealed. In LEGO’s NES set, there’s a TV with a recreation of a Mario level playing out. Will LEGO give us a blocky screen grab of Super Mario Land to create?





Alternatively, LEGO may leave the screen blank and let us make a cartridge or two that — let us dream — can be removed and switched around.

We like the idea that LEGO, as it did with the NES set, won’t just give us the most basic take on what a LEGO Gameboy might be.

LEGO fanatics may have a little while to wait until the actual design is revealed, as this kit isn't coming out any time soon.

Back in January we heard the LEGO Gameboy will arrive in October, and this leak claims it will arrive on October 1st.

It will join a whole host of Nintendo and Mario-themed kits. While the brilliant NES set has now left the library, some of our current favourites include the 1215-piece Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi, the 540-piece Piranha Plant and the cars of the recent Mario Kart range.

