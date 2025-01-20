Latest Mr Jones watch is the perfect design for our uncertain, chaotic times

Monday 20th January is both Blue Monday and the date of Donald Trump’s inauguration, and watchmaker Mr. Jones has just announced a design that might perfectly sum up your current feelings.

“Everything is fucked” is displayed across the face of Mr Jones’s Feline Fine watch, flicking to “everything is fine” and back as the minutes pass.

It’s a design by illustrator Eleanor Dalzell. The watch face is made up of a smoking cat surrounded by a lighter and a molotov cocktail. They are the watch's arms.

It’s a 37mm diameter watch with a quartz movement, steel casing and leather strap.

Not clued up on Mr Jones? The brand was established in 2007 by Crispin Jones, and its watches are made in London. It has two workshops, in Covent Garden and Forest Hill.

The Mr Jones catalogue is jam-packed with illustrator-designed watches, and you often have to work out how to actually tell the time using them. Feline Fine makes it pretty easy, all told.

Time is of the essence

You’ll have to be quick to pick up this latest watch, though. It goes on sale on January 22nd, and will only be available to order for 12 hours, from 8am to 8pm.

We’re not sure how limited the run will be, so check this one out early if it takes your fancy.



Mr Jones’s Feline Fine costs £225/$275, which doesn’t seem too bad at all for a limited watch assembled in London.

It no doubt helps that Mr Jones uses similar components across a slew of its lines, with the major differentiator being the design on the face.

“Phone and digital technology have taken the load off [the watch’s] functional timekeeping, so watches are definitely free to be more playful,” founder Crispin Jones told GQ.

If Feline Fine doesn’t light your molotov, other designs are available at the same price from the Mr Jones website.

The brand’s classic is A perfectly useless afternoon, which depicts someone floating in a swimming pool in a rubber ring. Their position denotes the hour, while a little rubber duck acts as the minutes dial.