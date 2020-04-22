Kodak has created the world’s biggest puzzle

Lockdown has seen a surge in demand for puzzles, with many online stores selling out entirely. Now, Kodak has announced that it’s launching the world’s biggest puzzle - and the timing couldn’t have been better.







Consisting of a staggering 51,300 pieces, be warned, you’re going to need a fair amount of floor space to complete this beauty.





Measuring 28.5 feet x 6.25 feet, this giant puzzle features colour images of 27 of the world’s greatest wonders - from the Taj Mahal to the Statue of Liberty.





However, if the idea of over 50,000 pieces seems a little on the intimidating side, it might be worth dipping your toe into the puzzle pool by trying one of the 27 individual images.





Yes, this box is pretty much 28 puzzles in one.





Each image is split into a 1,900 piece set, making it much more manageable to achieve at least one section before throwing in the towel.





You might have to search down the back of the sofa for some spare change, mind, as the giant puzzle is set to cost an eye-watering $599.95.





Given it’s likely to take you the same amount of days as dollars to complete, a dollar a day for blood boiling entertainment doesn’t seem all that bad in the grand scheme of things.





Those looking to invest can pick up the puzzle on Amazon for the reduced price of $409.99 (although it’s worth noting it is currently out of stock) or from one of the outlets listed on Kodak’s website.



