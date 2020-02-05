You'll soon be able to watch Joker with a live orchestra

If you've seen Joker, you'll know it's a pretty atmospheric watch – and it's about to ramp that up to 11.

According to Deadline, the film is set to to tour the world with a live orchestra playing the score – a score, by the way, that just won the best Original Music BAFTA. (Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir is pretty impressive – she also wrote the score for Chernobyl).

The show will be opening in London at the end of April.

“I’m thrilled to get to see and hear Joker in the cinema with a live orchestra," said Guðnadóttir. "When we recorded the music, the orchestra brought such depth and detailed attention to the performances that we were all literally holding our breaths during most of the recording sessions."

"It was a beautiful trip. I’m so happy to get to go there again and for an audience to experience that too,” .

And director Todd Phillips described the show as "a wonderful way for audiences to experience Hildur Guðnadóttir‘s haunting and immersive score while bearing witness to Joaquin Phoenix’s descent into madness as Arthur."

The first show, as mentioned, will be at the London Eventim Apollo on on April 30, before embarking on a UK and then Europe-wide tour. Get tickets while you can.

