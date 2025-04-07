John Cena’s Peacemaker is returning this summer

Season 2 of Peacemaker is set to return this summer after a three-year hiatus. John Cena will return in the titular role, and DC Studios CEO James Gunn will write and direct the second season. And though it’s early days for the production, we’ve already got a glimpse of what to expect.

This first teaser, released overnight, offers little, considering it only lasts 11 seconds. But it does confirm that Cena, Daniella Brooks, and Jennifer Holland will all return for more of the comedic and bombastic action season that one delivered in abundance.

In this brief taste of what's to come, we see that Peacemaker is going to be facing the pressures of becoming more heroic — something that will no doubt be a theme throughout this season and what it means for Peacemaker’s conflicted character.

Following closely behind Superman

Superman will be released on July 11th, marking the first feature-length film in the newly-rebooted DC Universe. Just over a month later, season 2 of Peacemaker will arrive on August 21st.

The second season of Peacemaker marks the third project of the new DC Universe under Gunn’s guidance, which is undoubtedly a cause for confusion, considering the first season was part of the old universe before Gunn took charge as CEO.

What will no doubt spark more questions for the average DC movie viewer is that former Aquaman actor Jason Momoa is being recast as the bounty hunter Lobo, while Robert Pattinson’s Batman is being kept completely separate from this iteration of the DC universe. So before long we’ll have yet another Batman joining the fray, too.

It will be interesting to see how the Peacemaker show handles the shift to a reshaped universe, if it mentions it at all. Cena’s is one of the few characters from the former cinematic universe to seemingly make the cut into Gunn’s new vision unscathed. Luckily, we won’t have to wait long to find out where he fits in, with the second season arriving on HBO Max in the US and Sky Atlantic here in the UK late this summer.