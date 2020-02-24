James Bond x Adidas ultraBOOST 20 design is fit for any secret agent

Ever wanted to channel your inner Bond but too scared you’d find yourself hunted by interpol or wind up in some kind a prison cell?

Now there’s a safe (and fashionable) way to do so, courtesy of adidas’ new James Bond x Adidas ultraBOOST 20 design.





Ok, so it’s not exactly a replacement for adrenaline-fuelled espionage, but the latest launch will leave you looking suaver than 007 himself.





Designed to coincide with the latest installment in the Bond franchise, No Time To Die, the sneakers will boast the classic ultraBOOST silhouette but with some pretty unique graphic elements.









As with most ultraBOOSTs, the footwear will feature a Primeknit upper - this time in triple-black - with distinctive accents that include a Three Stripes midfoot cage, front silver embroidery and carbon-fibre inspired detailing to the heel.





Oh, and then there’s the distinctive ‘007’ logo on the heel and gun barrel design on the tongue, in case you were in any doubt over the inspiration.





The new James Bond x Adidas ultraBOOST design is set to drop around the time No Time To Die hits cinemas in the UK on 2 April.



