I review whisky for a living and here are my 8 October Prime Day whisky deals

Amazon Prime Big Deals Days is here - bit of a mouthful, innit? The main thing you should know, though: there are whisky discounts a-plenty. In fact, there are far too many to choose from, which is why we have distilled the best whisky deals you need to know about.

I have been reviewing whisky for a number of years now and have been lucky enough to taste some of the most expensive drams in the world. But it's not those I am writing about here.

Nope, it's those everyday tipples that will help you relax after a hard day - more so knowing that, with each sip, you have something of a dram discount.

There are hundreds of discounted whiskies available right now but I have chosen 8 that are certainly worth a look.

They may not be the obvious choices, but that's the point: when whisky is discounted, it sometimes means that the price point finally hits that sweet spot of affordability for you.

Whichever one you choose from the below list, I don't think you will be disappointed. I certainly wasn't when I taste tested them...

17% Off! Heavens Door £64.99 - WAS £77 When it comes to premium bourbon, this is about as premium as it gets. It's been crafted in association with Bob Dylan and the price point is usually around the £75 so this is a fantastic deal. Taste wise, there's a sweetness there and a smoke hit with vanilla cutting through. Buy now from Amazon

33% Off! Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey £30 - WAS - £45 If you want to try something a little different then try this wonderful rye from New Orleans. Similar to bourbon, but made with at least 51% rye it makes for a smoother taste. We are big fans of this bottle. Buy now from Amazon

17% Off! Nikka From The Barrel £37.97 - WAS £45.60 Nikka From The Barrel is a wonderful way into Japanese whisky. It is a blended whisky comprised of 60% Coffey Grain and 40% malts and made from one of the most famous distilleries in the world. Buy now from Amazon

23% off! Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey £32.39 - WAS £42 If you want something special bourbon wise, thenElijah Craig is for you. Packed with vanilla and maple flavour, there's a nice and spicy heat from the booze, too. This won the whisky of the year 2017. Buy now from Amazon

33% off! Aberlour 12 Year Old Single Malt £29.99 WAS: £45 This is the bottle we always pick up when Prime Day comes around. It’s one of the most well-rounded drinks, with notes of red apple and stone fruits. It’s a ruby colour and there’s a lovely crispness to the taste. Buy now from Amazon

22% off! Bunnahabhain 12 Year Old Islay £37.99 WAS: £48.42 Bunnahabhain is always an interesting whisky as it’s an Islay that isn’t peated whatsoever - a rarity for this particular island. The lack of peat (there is still a hint, mind) means that it’s more of a mellow taste that’s rich in fruit. Buy now from Amazon

39% off! Bushmills 10 Year Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey £22.80 WAS: £37.50 Bushmill’s 10 year is a smooth dram, packed with honey and vanilla notes. This one is a really nice way in to the Bushmill’s line-up and an award winner to boot. Buy now from Amazon

39% off! Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack £22 WAS: £36 Gentleman Jack is a more discerning drop of JD, having been mellowed for longer, thanks to a double dip in charcoal. This gives it a smoother, longer taste on the palate. We prefer this one neat but it's also a decent base for a whiskey sour. Buy now from Amazon

