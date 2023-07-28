Huge PlayStation 5 console discount makes it the cheapest ever

The summer sales season is officially here, and Sony is currently offering a tasty £75 off a PlayStation 5 console as part of its line-up of deals.

You can snag £75 off the top-end disc version of the PS5 on its own - the cheapest we have seen the concole - but the bundle deals are a little less compelling. An extra £75 just to get Call of Duty Modern Warfare II? Hmm, we’re good, thanks.

Third-party retailers are getting in on the action too, and some are going even further. From Argos or Very you’ll pay £399, while Amazon also has it at £399.

Over £75 off! PlayStation 5 Standard Console £399 - WAS £479.99 This is the best discount we have seen for the PlayStation 5, a superb next-gen console. Buy now from Amazon

Lots of Sony’s official accessories are on sale too.

Famously pricey DualSense controllers currently start at £39.99 at Amazon, which is about as cheap as you’ll find them even during a sales event like Black Friday.

You can get £10 off Sony’s Pulse 3D wireless headset. While that’s unlikely to get too many pulses racing, hey, it’s a darn good gaming headset.

The PlayStation 5 Media Remote also has £6 off right now, handy if you use your PS5 for all sorts of streaming and want to look less like a #gamer while doing so.

A fistful of physical games are part of the summer sale. But are there any true killer deals? Most we’ve seen matched before.

You can pick up the PS5 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for £15.99. Or God of War Ragnarok for £42.99. Horizon: Forbidden West on PS5 is selling for £34.99 right now, and The Last of Us Part 1 is £42.99

This sale is on until August 10, giving you a couple of weeks to decide if your bank balance is ready for a current-gen console upgrade.

