Huge PlayStation 5 console discount makes it the cheapest ever
Sony's offering a chunk off the top-end PS5 console as part of its summer sale...
The summer sales season is officially here, and Sony is currently offering a tasty £75 off a PlayStation 5 console as part of its line-up of deals.
You can snag £75 off the top-end disc version of the PS5 on its own - the cheapest we have seen the concole - but the bundle deals are a little less compelling. An extra £75 just to get Call of Duty Modern Warfare II? Hmm, we’re good, thanks.
Third-party retailers are getting in on the action too, and some are going even further. From Argos or Very you’ll pay £399, while Amazon also has it at £399.
Lots of Sony’s official accessories are on sale too.
Famously pricey DualSense controllers currently start at £39.99 at Amazon, which is about as cheap as you’ll find them even during a sales event like Black Friday.
You can get £10 off Sony’s Pulse 3D wireless headset. While that’s unlikely to get too many pulses racing, hey, it’s a darn good gaming headset.
The PlayStation 5 Media Remote also has £6 off right now, handy if you use your PS5 for all sorts of streaming and want to look less like a #gamer while doing so.
A fistful of physical games are part of the summer sale. But are there any true killer deals? Most we’ve seen matched before.
You can pick up the PS5 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for £15.99. Or God of War Ragnarok for £42.99. Horizon: Forbidden West on PS5 is selling for £34.99 right now, and The Last of Us Part 1 is £42.99
This sale is on until August 10, giving you a couple of weeks to decide if your bank balance is ready for a current-gen console upgrade.
