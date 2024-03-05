House of the Dragon season 2 release date revealed (OK, release month)

After what seems like an eternity, the release date for House Of The Dragon Season 2 has landed.

Well, release month that is.

The highly-anticipated follow-up series to the original GoT spin-off, House Of The Dragon Season 2 is lining up to be one of the most hotly anticipated drops of 2024.

First look images showed mass devastation, with posters revealing Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra Targaryen and Olivia Cooke's Alicent Hightower images beside the captions "fire to fire" and "blood to blood", respectively.

For those trying to remember where we got up to in season 1, you might want to take a look back at our expectations where House of the Dragons was concerned.



Now, the release month for season 2 has been revealed, with HBO reporting the series will land on the streaming service in June of this year, according to Variety.

It follows initial reports that the series was poised to land in "early Summer 2024".

That gives us just enough time to nab an official hoodie ahead of release day (ShortList aren't die hard fans or anything).

The announcement was made by the head of global streaming and games for Warner Bros Discovery, JB Perrette, who clarified the release window during a press Q&A last week.

The exact release date of release, however, still remains a mystery.



When the first trailer dropped, the ominous calls of "many will die" rang in our ears as a wall of solders assembled ahead of what can only be described as a violent onslaught.

Now, the series looks poised to hit screens in less than 3 months.

With the debut series comprising of 10 episodes, the follow-up series is downsizing somewhat, with a total of eight episodes making up season 2.

Taking place nearly 200 years before the events of the original Game of Thrones series, the series is set around a century after the Targaryens united the legendary Seven Kingdoms.



With the release of most US productions being pushed back following the knock-on effects of the SAG actors strikes, House of Dragons managed to dodge that bullet.

How? Well, House of the Dragon comprises of a UK cast, which means the forces of an entirely different union are at play.

Be sure to catch House of the Dragon season two when it debuts on HBO/Max in June 2024.