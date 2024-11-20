Henry Cavill may star in upcoming Star Wars trilogy

Henry Cavill has played Superman, Sherlock Holmes and Geralt of Rivia, and his future roles may include a stint in Star Wars.

According to Hollywood leaker MyTimeToShineH, Cavill has been in talks with LucasFilm about a part in the upcoming Star Wars trilogy of movies.

This run of Star Wars films was announced earlier in November, and is under the stewardship of Star Wars: Rebels and X-Men writer Simon Kinberg.

It’s not necessarily worthwhile speculating on who Cavill might may in the films. While the trilogy will reportedly continue the timeline of the Skywalker saga, it’s expected to be based around new characters and a (relatively) fresh story arc.

That said, self-proclaimed industry insider Jeff Sneider claims the new movies will be more of a straight continuation of the series, and Daisy Ridley will return as an Obi-Wan style character.

Cavill has been linked to a whole slew of movie projects since his departure from The Witcher TV show.

Recently we heard we is to join the cast of Amazon’s Voltron film. He's set to star in a reboot of the Highlander series of films, and upcoming film of now regular collaborator Guy Ritchie, with In The Grey.

The Hollywood star hasn’t had the best run of luck with castings over the last few years, though.

In 2022 he announced he would return to the role of Superman. Following this, we heard he would no longer star in The Witcher. And just a few weeks after, it was also revealed he wouldn’t be playing Superman either, following James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new management of the DC universe.

There’s no doubt more to hear from that story, perhaps a few years hence. But Cavill fans haven’t exactly been starved for opportunities to see the star, following his recent roles in Argylle and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.