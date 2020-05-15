ShortList is now ad free and supported by you, the users. When you buy through the links on our site we may earn a commission. Learn more
Home > Gaming

GTA V for free: you can get a free GTA V download right now

Epic Store is having an epic sale.

GTA V for free: you can get a free GTA V download right now
15 May 2020

GTA V is the biggest media property of all time. Bigger than any movie ever. It's made more than $6 billion for Rockstar and now it is free for you to download through the Epic Store.

That's right, Epic Games has revealed that you can now download GTA V for free, as long as you download its game launcher on your Mac or PC - which is a fair price for the biggest (and arguably) the best game of all time.

The store launched the deal last night and, almost immediately, it crashed with the amount of people trying to download the free game.

It seems to be up and running again now, though, with Epic Games Tweeting: "We've deployed updates to provide resolution for these issues, and most users should be able to access the Epic Games Store and Launcher at this time. We'll continue to monitor traffic and provide updates if further issues are encountered. Thank you for your continued patience!"

GTA V isn't the only game that is currently cut price, either. The mega sale has seen the likes of Control, Borderlands 3 and The Outer Worlds having up to 50 percent off. Red Dead Redemption 2 currently has 20% off.

For those that need reminding, GTA V was released back in 2013 and has been continually updated, with the online play part of the game still extremely popular.

The single player mode follows three criminals and how their lives intertwine.

Get GTA V from the Epic Games Store now.

Latest

Related Reviews and Shortlists