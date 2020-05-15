GTA V for free: you can get a free GTA V download right now

GTA V is the biggest media property of all time. Bigger than any movie ever. It's made more than $6 billion for Rockstar and now it is free for you to download through the Epic Store.

That's right, Epic Games has revealed that you can now download GTA V for free, as long as you download its game launcher on your Mac or PC - which is a fair price for the biggest (and arguably) the best game of all time.

The store launched the deal last night and, almost immediately, it crashed with the amount of people trying to download the free game.

It seems to be up and running again now, though, with Epic Games Tweeting: "We've deployed updates to provide resolution for these issues, and most users should be able to access the Epic Games Store and Launcher at this time. We'll continue to monitor traffic and provide updates if further issues are encountered. Thank you for your continued patience!"

We are currently experiencing high traffic on the Epic Games Store.



We are aware that users may be encountering slow loading times, 500 errors, or launcher crashing at this time and we are actively working to scale. We'll provide an update as soon as we can. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 14, 2020

GTA V isn't the only game that is currently cut price, either. The mega sale has seen the likes of Control, Borderlands 3 and The Outer Worlds having up to 50 percent off. Red Dead Redemption 2 currently has 20% off.

For those that need reminding, GTA V was released back in 2013 and has been continually updated, with the online play part of the game still extremely popular.

The single player mode follows three criminals and how their lives intertwine.

Get GTA V from the Epic Games Store now.