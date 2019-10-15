Google Nest Mini revealed: Same look, new name, better specs

The Google Home Mini is over two years old so it was bound to get an update sometime soon, and it seems today is the day.

Its successor, Google Nest Mini, is described by Google as “the next generation rebuilt from the ground up” - all for the same price at £49.

The Nest Mini has new improved sound, with a bass that’s 2x stronger than the Google Home Mini, and an intercom feature that allows you to speak to anyone in your house from your phone or another Nest smart speaker.

The home assistant can also now be mounted on the wall and works with 30,000 different smart devices from a number of brands including Philips Hue, Hive and TP link. This means that you can control your lights, or turn down your music or thermostat with your voice.

You will also be able to play or pause music with a tap on the top of the device. And your children’s bedtimes may even be that little bit easier with exclusive stories ahead of the release of Frozen 2.

You simply have to ask ‘Hey Google, tell me a Frozen story’ to hear the tales and if you want a more atmospheric bedtime, then it will even add sound effects and music when you read the Frozen 2 Little Golden Book. (Sounds fun until its the 20th bedtime in a row, but at least the kids will enjoy it).

The Google Nest Mini will be available to pre-order now in four colours - Chalk, Charcoal, Coral and Sky - and officially released on 22 October.

