Watching King Kong punch Godzilla in the face is the best thing you'll see today

Godzilla and King Kong are a match made for the big screen. Unfortunately, it's not a movie we are going to see in the cinema for a while yet, given what's going on with the world. The good news, though, is that we now have the first trailer and it's... awesome.

Godzilla Vs Kong is the third Hollywood Godzilla movie in seven years continuing the story of Gareth Edwards' Godzilla in 2014 and Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2017. It's the second King Kong movie in that time, with Kong: Skull Island giving the franchise a Seventies' flavour, and it's part of Legendary’s cinematic Monsterverse.

The trailer is fantastic, offering up many a glimpse of the two monsters and preparing us for the ultimate battle between the pair. It also features a memorable shot where Kong punches Godzilla in the face. It's at 1:29 if you want to keep rewatching, like we've been doing.

As for the plot, well, it's as follows: "Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla."

As with the other Kong and Godzilla movies, indie auteurs have been favoured over big-name directors and we couldn't be happier about this.

Director Adam Wingard is an indie horror moviemaker by trade, having brought us the brilliant You're Next, The Guest and the surprise horror sequel Blair Witch.

This is his first megabucks franchise movie, although he did also make Death Note for Netflix. But that didn't have Kong punching Godzilla in the face so it loses points because of that.

As for when we will see the movie, there's no word, except the following note: Godzilla vs. Kong will be released nationwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. We're guessing that means through SVOD but here's hoping cinemas open sooner rather than later.