Karate Kid Legends trailer sees Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio return

Karate Kid Legends, the new film set in this expanding universe, still doesn’t have a release date, but a new trailer and character posters for the film have made plenty of information available.

Thanks to the recent popularity of Cobra Kai, a TV show following the characters from the original Karate Kid 30 years later, it was only a matter of time before we saw the iconic series return to the silver screen.

The blending of two worlds will no doubt excite Karate Kid fans, new and old, with Jackie Chan returning to the series after his singular appearance in the 2010 reboot, with original Karate Kid Ralph Macchio returning too. Chan’s return will be welcome to many, considering he is a legend of martial arts and cinema in general – he’s also looking very distinguished in his older age, thanks to some salt and pepper up top.

You can check out the trailer below, which teases a team-up between Macchio and Chan to train the next Karate Kid played by Ben Wang (American Born Chinese/Mean Girls), who is attracting the wrong kind of attention from a local karate champion.

What’s immediately noticeable from this new trailer is that things are stepping up a notch this time around, with the martial arts looking faster than ever and the action feeling grander than in previous entries of the series.

Just like in past iterations, the series will build up to a karate tournament, with the promise of honour, legacy and more teased at the end. The only other titbit we have so far, whilst awaiting a release date, was the character posters for each of the three main characters.

