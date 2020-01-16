Get your Monica Geller on with this Friends-themed slow cooker
Just no beef trifles, please (seriously, don't).
It may be over 25 years since Friends first graced our screens but the merchandise keeps on coming - and we keep on buying it.
Now, to join the Friends LEGO set already sitting pride of place in your living room, is a Friends-themed slow cooker.
Only available in the US, this slow cooker promises to make you feel like Monica in the kitchen (or at least a tad better than Rachel).
It’s covered in iconic quotes and locations from the New York-based sitcom including the Central Perk sofa and the fountain from the title sequence.
And, if you actually care about the slow cooker itself - it’s also seems pretty good. It has a range of low and high settings, a removable stoneware insert and a tempered glass lid (so you don’t have to keep lifting it to see how the food is getting on).
And while its price of $59.90 may be a little much for merch, it’s a pretty decent price for a slow cooker.
- Prefer something a little more traditional? All of the best slow cookers on our list have been tried and tested