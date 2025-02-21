Get two of the best Star Wars games of all time free on your phone

You may have heard Epic Games gives out freebies to PC gamers every week. Now it does the same on mobile. It's time to get involved, because something special just landed.

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic (often dubbed KOTOR) and its sequel are available to claim on the Epic Games app right now. You can download it for Android from the Epic website.

There’s just a smidge of bad news. While Android users can claim these games no matter where they live, you’ll need to be within the EU to get these freebies on iPhone (or iOS in general). It’s because Apple has only been forced to open up the platforms to other app stores to EU users.

Not played the KOTOR games before? These are early BioWare role-playing classics, and rank among the recent Star Wars Jedi duo as some of the best Star Wars games ever made.

They also paved the way for the Mass Effect series. We’re talking sci-fi gaming royalty here, folks.

But you will have to accept Knights of the Old Republic and its sequel are older games that don’t quite have the same gloss, or mechanics, as the most recent Bioware titles.

The first Knight of the Old Republic came out in 2003 for Windows and Microsoft Xbox (yep, the very first one). The version you get on Android and iOS is a lot higher-res and cleaner-looking than that original console release, but this isn’t a remake.

Combat’s a wee bit idiosyncratic by 2025 standards, too. When you encounter an enemy, the usually free-flowing action pauses to let you avoid getting an instant face full of blaster. Nerds may also be able to tell the game actually runs on DnD rules.

Primed for the more dated feel? Knight of the Old Republic still has a banging story and is drenched in real Star Wars vibes. And in Bioware style, you can choose what sort of character you are.

You’re looking at around 30 hours of play time for each of these games. Better get started. They will be available to claim until March 20th.

Here are the other freebies that have already hit the Epic Games mobile store. And for PC gamers, don’t forget to snag this week’s free titles, World War Z Aftermath and Garden Story:

iOS and Android

Cultist Simulator

Figment 2: Creed Valley

Machinarium

Road Redemption

Shadow Fight 4: Arena

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II

Trailer Park Boys: Greasy Money

Warface: GO



Android

Doodle God: Infinite Alchemy Merge

Food Truck Chef Cooking Games

Gigapocalypse

Hollywood Crush

Little Big Workshop

Train Valley 2



iOS

Doodle God: Infinite Alchemy Merge