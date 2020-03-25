Free David Walliams' children's audio story: get one every day for the next month

Anything to keep children occupied is being welcomed by parents with open arms at the moment as the thought of being stuck at home for the foreseeable future begins to sink in.

And while they may have Joe Wick’s P.E. lessons first thing in the morning, that’s still a whole lot of day to fill.

Luckily for you, actor and - more importantly - children’s author David Walliams has promised to share one story from his World's Worst Children short story collections every morning at 11am.

Voiced by the actor himself, the stories will be 20-minute (ish) long in a series Walliams has called 'Elevenses with The World of David Walliams'.

Today’s (Wednesday) story is titled ‘Grubby Gertrude’ and follows the adventures of a girl who delights in being the dirtiest child in the whole.

If one audiobook a day isn’t enough, we’d suggest you take advantage of the fact that Audible has just made a ton of its children’s books free to listen to.

Walliams’ stories will be available at 11am every day until 23 April, with more free activities available on his website.