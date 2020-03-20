Audible just made a ton of children's books free to listen to

Sometimes big businesses just get it. Audible, Amazon's audiobooks arm, has just revealed that you can listen to loads of children's books, free of charge through the service.

A notice on its Stories page explains that while "the schools are closed, we are open. Starting today, kids everywhere can stream an incredible selection of stories, across six different languages."

After an initial browse, there is a decent amount of stories on offer here - from Beatrix Potter and Winnie The Pooh to White Fang and The Reluctant Dragon.

The store is separated into sections so there's books for Littles Listeners, Elementary age, Tween, Teen and classics.

There's also a whole bunch of folk tales on there and you can listen in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish and Japanese.

Things like this will be of a massive help for anyone who will be at home with children for a prolonged period of time.

Amazon notes that you can stream the stories on a tablet, computer, laptop or phone.

We've tried it and there doesn't see to be any catch. You don't need an Amazon account, just head over to Audible Stories and start streaming.